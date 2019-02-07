Bhiwandi: 21-year-old woman found dead with ‘knife wounds’, police suspect honour killing

A 21-year-old woman was found dead a month after she gave birth to a boy in Bhiwandi. Police have found knife wounds on her body, sources claimed.

According to Bhiwandi police, the deceased has been identified as Sapna Gautam (21), a resident of Bhadwad area. “Sapna had delivered a healthy baby boy a month back. She had come to the hospital on Monday and had had a surgery to insert a birth control device as she already had two children,” said an officer from Shanti Nagar police station.

Her husband, Rajkumar Gautam, found her on the floor of their house, lying unconscious in a pool of blood, on Tuesday evening, police said. “He thought his wife had bled so much because of her surgery, as she had complained of bleeding earlier,” said a senior officer.

“She was declared dead and we sent the body for post-mortem,” an officer privy to investigation said. He added: “In post-mortem, the doctors found knife wounds on her neck and shoulders. She had been stabbed multiple times.”

The police then interrogated her husband, who claimed that he had gone to work and saw her when he came back at night. “However, he told us that they had had an intercaste marriage. The woman’s family, based in Uttar Pradesh, was against the wedding and had even filed a police complaint against the man. It can be a case of honour killing,” said the officer.

He added, “We have already sent a team to interrogate the family. We are looking at all possible angles.”

A senior officer from Shanti Nagar police station said: “We have lodged a case of murder against unknown person. We are investigating further.”