Bhima Koregaon violence: Judicial commission begins hearings

As hearings began before the state government-appointed two-member judicial commission inquiring into the Bhima Koregaon violence, the first witness to depose was on Wednesday cross-examined by advocate Nitin Pradhan representing Samasta Hindu Aghadi leader Milind Ekbote. Ekbote was earlier arrested and released on bail on charges of inciting the violence in Bhima Koregaon on January 1.

The first witness, a 44-year-old resident of Thane and graphic designer by profession, has said in her affidavit to the commission that she, along with 48 other members of a group called the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Kalyankari Mandal, witnessed their bus being attacked by stone-pelters when they arrived in Bhima Koregaon. The witness, Manisha Khopkar, was also cross-examined on Wednesday by others, including an advocate representing a resident of Bhima Koregaon who claimed to have incurred losses in the violence and by an advocate for Vivek Vichar Manch, an organisation run by former MP and BJP leader Pradeep Rawat.

The panel, headed by former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice J N Patel with former Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sumit Mullick as a member, was appointed in February. It will also conduct hearings in Pune next month. Khopkar has said in her affidavit that to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle, she travelled with others to the village near Pune. She said they reached Bhima Koregaon at noon and parked their private bus over a kilometre away. She said that while she along with her group were walking towards the Vijay Stambh or the memorial obelisk, a large group was coming towards them. They told them that there was stone-pelting ahead and that they should return. Khopkar told the panel on Wednesday that they began returning and tried taking cover near a shop but soon stones began to be pelted from nearby terraces. She said that she along with children, senior citizens and other women somehow managed to enter their bus even as many sustained injuries from the stones.

In her affidavit, she has said they were subsequently threatened and abused by men on motorbikes with saffron flags. Subsequently, the bus they were in was also torched, she has said. She said the members in the bus removed their flags to avoid being attacked before it was torched. She was then asked which flag this was, and whether it belonged to a political party. Pradhan said it was a blue flag with a white chakra on it. “It is the Ashok Chakra, the same as is on the national flag,” Khopkar told Pradhan.

On January 2, when they reached Mumbai, office-bearers of her group went to Shrinagar police station in Thane to file an FIR but were told that as the incident took place in the jurisdiction of Shikrapur police, a complaint would have to be filed there.

Khopkar has said in her affidavit that while eventually an FIR was taken, the police did not include sections under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

On Wednesday, after she was administered an oath and asked about the day on which she submitted the affidavit by Ashish Satpute, the counsel representing the commission, Pradhan, representing Ekbote and others, began cross-examining Khopkar.

He first asked her if there were any minutes maintained of the meeting of her group regarding the planned travel to Bhima Koregaon. Khopkar said it was informally decided in December to visit the place.

Pradhan also asked her if it was her first visit to the place. When she confirmed that it was, he asked why she had chosen this specific year. “It was only over 1-1.5 years ago that I got involved in the activities of the group. Also, in the previous years, due to work, etc, I did not get time to go,” she said.

Pradhan also questioned her on the political affiliation of the group. Khopkar responded by saying the group was not connected to any political leader or party. During further cross-examination regarding the FIR she registered about the incident, Khopkar said the police had also asked her whether she had taken photographs of the alleged miscreants. “I told them that if something untoward were to happen next time, I will take photographs,” Khopkar said.

Pradhan suggested that the sequence of events narrated by Khopkar was ‘exaggerated’. He said she was tutored by ‘Dalit organisations’ and that riots were committed by them along with ‘Maoist elements’. Khopkar denied the suggestions, saying she along with others who were at Bhima Koregaon were attacked. The cross-examination by special public prosecutor Shishir Hiray, representing the state, will commence on Thursday.

