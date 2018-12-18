Bhima Koregaon violence: HC reserves orders on petition moved by Teltumbde seeking to quash FIR by Pune Police

THE BOMBAY High Court on Monday reserved orders on a petition moved by activist Anand Teltumbde seeking to quash the FIR lodged against him by the Pune Police on January 8 in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence.

A bench of Justice B P Dharmadhikari and Justice Sarang Kotwal reserved the order. The court also extended activist Gautam Navlakha’s protection from arrest till January 14, but refused to grant any interim relief to activist Stan Swamy, who has also been named in the same FIR, after the Pune Police informed the court that Swamy was still being treated as a suspect and not an accused.

The petition stated that Teltumbde lives at the Goa Institute of Management in Sanquelim, with his wife. On August 8, when Teltumbde and his wife were not present at home, an inspector of the Vishrambaug police station reached his house to conduct a search, reportedly without a warrant.

The inspector is said to have opened the house with a key obtained from the security guard, and conducted a raid in the absence of Teltumbde and his wife. The house was later locked and the key returned to the security guard, the petition added.

It also said that the prosecution is claiming to have recovered four letters, which allegedly contains evidence against Teltumbde.

Senior counsel Mihir Desai, representing Teltumbde, told the court that “none of these documents (letters) have been recovered from me and none of them in any case make out any triable case against Teltumbde”.

The first letter reportedly talks of funds for meetings in New York and Cincinnati, with the suggestion that the meetings were linked to Maoist organisations. Desai told the court on Monday that Teltumbde has attended dozens of international conferences.

Regarding another letter from Prakash (purportedly Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba), signed as ‘R’ (purported to be arrested accused Rona Wilson), dated December 23, 2017, in which Teltumbde is said to be responsible for a fact-finding committee in Gadchiroli, Desai told the court that Teltumbde had never organised such a committee.

Saying that Teltumbde has been residing in Goa since July 2016 and was at IIT-Kharagpur five years prior to that, Desai said: “This obviously shows that Com Anand (alleged to be Teltumbde by the police) referred to in this alleged letter is some other Com Anand.”

The third letter is ostensibly from SG (arrested accused Surendra Gadling) to Sudarshan, talking about Com Anand’s role in mobilising youth and overseeing matters related to the Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle.

Teltumbde told the court that that he is an academician who has published 26 books. “I do not mobilise youth. I have no connection with any Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle in Madras. I do not speak Tamil,” he added.

He further contended that the last document, about money having been paid to ‘Anand’, has no date or signature and is like a diary entry.

“I have never taken money from any such person, organisation, leave aside a banned organisation. In any case, this Anand cannot be me. My entire corporate career, spanning 38 years in top management position, has been without a single blemish. I regularly file income tax returns, which show that all my dealings are above board,” Teltumbde said.