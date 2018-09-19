Bhima-Koregaon probe: Activist seeks sanction to file defamation case against cop

The Koregaon Bhima violence had claimed one life and left several others injured. (File) The Koregaon Bhima violence had claimed one life and left several others injured. (File)

Civil rights activist and professor Anand Teltumbde has written to the government, seeking prosecution sanction to initiate criminal defamation proceedings against Maharashtra Police Additional Director General (Law & Order) Param Bir Singh. Pune Police had on August 28 raided Teltumbde’s Goa residence. On the same day, they arrested five activists for suspected Maoist links and as part of the probe into Bhima-Koregaon violence.

Teltumbde has written that he was defamed after Singh, in his press conference, referred to him as an accused. In the letter written on September 5, Teltumbde said: “Mr Param Bir Singh, along with other police personnel, held a press conference on 31.08.2018… I was alleged to be an accused, though not named in the FIR. Mr Param Bir Singh…, stated that he had ‘conclusive proof’ to link me with some terrorists associated with CPI (M) (which is a banned organisation in India).”

He added: “All the allegations made by Mr Param Bir Singh against me are palpably false. The letter which was brandished and read out by Mr Param Bir Singh as apparently a ‘conclusive proof’ are not letters written to me at all. Even the entire exercise of raiding my home in Goa and thereafter, holding the press conference to malign me is nothing but a part of the larger attempt to discredit all persons who are critical of the policies of the present government. The fact that I have been critical of certain policies of the present government are clearly borne out by some of my books, writings, articles and interviews…”

“The entire exercise of raiding my home in Goa and the press conference by Mr Param Bir Singh have sullied my reputation before my students, academic colleagues, corporate contacts and the public at large… Since the injury caused to me has been a direct result of Mr Param Bir Singh’s malafide and motivated actions, and since Mr Param Bir Singh has publicised falsehoods against me knowing them to be untrue. Therefore, I am desirous of filing a criminal defamation proceeding against him, and am accordingly request you to grant sanction against him under CrPC,” the letter reads.

When contacted, Singh said that he had not read the letter and, hence, was unable to comment on it.

