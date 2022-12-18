Bhim Army leader moves SC/ST court against Chandrakant Patil

Ashok Kamble, a leader of Bhim Army, on Saturday moved a court under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Higher Education Minister Chandrakant Patil in connection with alleged remarks he made on a news channel regarding Dr B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Jotiba Phule.

Kamble, in his criminal complaint filed before special judge A P Kanade, alleged that Patil had made a gesture of begging while making the remark and Kamble, being a follower of Ambedkar, was “deeply hurt”. Kamble filed the complaint under the Atrocities Act, along with offences punishable under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153(A) (promoting enmity), 120B(conspiracy) and 504 (intentional insult) of the IPC.

Last week, Patil had said, “Those who started schools, Ambedkar, Phule… they did not depend on government aid. They started schools by going to people, and begging, by saying, ‘I’m starting a school, please give me money’.” Later, Patil had clarified, “…What I meant was begging for funds is akin to present-day concepts of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), donations or crowd-funding.”

The court will hear the matter on December 20.