Sambhaji Bhide’s comments on Dnyaneshwar, Tukaram to be probed: CM Fadnavis in House

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday ordered a probe into right wing leader Sambhaji Bhide’s alleged comment that the Manusmriti, an ancient Hindu text, was superior to the teachings of saints like Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram.

Asserting that government does not endorse Bhide’s remarks, Fadnavis said at the Legislative Assembly: “We are guided by the Constitution of Dr B R Ambedkar. We hold traditions and teachings of great saints Dyaneshwar Mauli and Tukaram in highest reverence.” He maintained that there was no question of endorsing Manu and his teachings. “The statement (by Bhide) would be probed. If there is anything unconstitutional or illegal, strict action would be taken,” he added.

While addressing his followers in Pune on Sunday, Bhide, the leader of Shiv Prathisthan Hindustan, had reportedly said: “Manu was a step ahead of Dynaneshwar and Tukaram.”

Bhide is accused of instigating the violence against Dalits during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle on January 1. The recent controversy comes at a time when lakhs of “warkaris” — followers of Lord Vitthal in the temple town of Pandharpur — are on a month-long pilgrimage. The warkaris also take part in traditional palkis (processions) undertaken annually by the followers of Dynaneshwar and Tukaram, who had advocated “bhakti marg” as a medium to worshipping God. These processions of palanquins carry the padukas of these saints.

When asked by the Opposition why Bhide was allowed to attend such a procession, Fadnavis said: “It is not possible to stop anybody from attending the pilgrimage and having a dharshan…”

“Traditionally, some groups would come to the pilgrimage and flaunt weapons. It was considered an age old practice. However, the government has made it mandatory that no weapons would be carried. Instead, they may use some dummy weapons,” he added.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Congress’ Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, said: “When Bhide makes controversial remarks undermining the saints of Maharashtra and shows Manu as superior, it smacks of a definite design to polarise the society.”

Stating that the CM had given Bhide a clean chit in the Bhima Koregaon violence, Vikhe-Patil wanted to know if the government agreed with Bhide’s comments or whether it intended to stop them.

Demanding Bhide’s arrest, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said: “Bhide’s remark was an insult to the followers of great saints Dyaneshwar and Tukaram. How can he hail Manu above these revered saints?”

