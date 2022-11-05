Bharti Singh, husband had ganja to relieve stress after hectic schedule, says NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in its chargesheet against comedian Bharti Singh and her husband and producer Harsh Limbachiya, has claimed that the latter had said that while he was aware that smoking weed was a crime, he used it to “relieve stress”.

A chargesheet was filed last month by NCB against Singh and Limbachiya, who were arrested in 2020 under the NDPS Act after 86.5 gram of ganja was allegedly found at their office and residence. They were released on bail after two days.

A 25-year-old musician, Soumiyanarayanan — named as an accused along with the two – has been granted pardon after he volunteered to become a prosecution witness for the NCB. He was also arrested in 2020.

The chargesheet filed before the metropolitan magistrate’s court contains the statements of Singh, Limbachiya and independent witnesses as well as other evidence, including the chemical analyser’s report that has stated that two seized samples have tested positive for ganja.

The NCB has claimed that Singh and Limbachiya had spoken about consumption of ganja in their statements. The agency has alleged that Singh had smoked ganja – provided and procured by Limbachiya – for the first time with her husband in Amsterdam and then during the lockdown between March-May 2020. It has claimed that Singh had said that she consumes ganja sometimes “after her hectic schedule”.

Statements of accused given before NCB as per the NDPS Act cannot be admissible as evidence, as per a 2020 Supreme Court order.

The couple, along with others, entered into a criminal conspiracy to procure, share and consume ganja, the chargesheet has claimed. The NCB has alleged that Limbachiya was in touch with a person, who in turn had asked Soumiyanarayanan to arrange ganja. It claimed that Limbachiya paid him through his staffer in 2020. The staffer, in her statement to the NCB, has said that she had made the payment but was not aware of its purpose.

The couple’s lawyer, Ayaz Khan, said that appropriate legal steps will be taken after the court takes cognizance of the chargesheet.