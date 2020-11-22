After comedian Bharati Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested in drugs case

Haarsh Limbachiya at the NCB office in Mumbai

Comedian Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa was arrested Sunday morning after being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), news agency ANI reported. Limbachiyaa was taken into custody hours after his wife’s arrest on Saturday. The NCB had seized 86.5 grams of ganja from the couple’s home and office in Andheri West. “Both Singh and her husband accepted the consumption of ganja,” said an NCB official.

The agency acted against the duo after arresting a 21-year-old drug peddler in Khar Danda early on Saturday morning and seizing 40 grams of ganja, 15 LSD dots and Nitrazepam tablets, a controlled medication used to treat insomnia and anxiety, from his possession.

Bharti Singh was arrested on Saturday Bharti Singh was arrested on Saturday

Following the drug peddler’s questioning, NCB’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede led searches at Singh’s home and office a few hours later. The couple was summoned for questioning at the NCB’s office in Ballard Pier on Saturday afternoon. Late on Saturday evening, the agency announced that it had placed Singh under arrest while continuing to examine Limbachiya.

Singh, who has appeared in several popular television comedy shows, currently hosts another comedy show named Khatra Khatra Khatra with her husband.

Bharti and Haarsh currently host a comedy show named Khatra Khatra. (Photo: Bharti Singh/Instagram) Bharti and Haarsh currently host a comedy show named Khatra Khatra. (Photo: Bharti Singh/Instagram)

The NCB has been probing the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs. The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late film star, and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act.

The agency has also examined actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, film producer Firoz Nadiadwala and arrested film production executive Kshitij Prasad, Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos Demetriades and Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd