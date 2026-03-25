Bharatmata Theatre: A Marathi cinema landmark reopens after six years

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By Piyush Patil
MUMBA’S ICONIC Bharatmata Theatre reopened on Tuesday after being shut since 2020 for renovation, bringing back a cinema long known for Marathi films. However, some regular viewers were disappointed that the first film screened was not Marathi.
The theatre has been upgraded with air-conditioning, better seating, Dolby sound and a laser projector. It is run by third-generation owner Kapil Bhopatkar in partnership with One Cinemas powered by Mukta A2. The management said Marathi films will be given priority.
Started as Lakshmi Theatre in 1937 and renamed Bharatmata in 1941, the cinema was once a popular spot for mill workers in Lalbaug and Parel. It became well known for screening Marathi films, including those of Dada Kondke and classics like Maherchi Sadi.
The reopening show featured Dhurandhar: The Revenge, but many loyal viewers said a Marathi film should have been shown first.
“I grew up watching Marathi films here with my father… I hope Bharatmata continues to prioritise Marathi cinema,” said Gyanendra Dhakal, a regular viewer.
Ashok Kamat, another patron, said he hopes ticket prices remain affordable. “In the 1990s, tickets were cheap compared to other theatres. I hope more people can continue to watch films here,” he said.
Actor Ankush Chaudhari welcomed the reopening and said Bharatmata has always supported Marathi cinema, especially when such films struggled to get screens.
Bhopatkar said the first show was only a trial run. “We wanted to test sound and projection after six years. From next week, we will start screening Marathi films,” he said.
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