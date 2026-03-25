Bharatmata Theatre: A Marathi cinema landmark reopens after six years

Bhopatkar said the first show was only a trial run. “We wanted to test sound and projection after six years. From next week, we will start screening Marathi films,” he said.

By Piyush Patil

MUMBA’S ICONIC Bharatmata Theatre reopened on Tuesday after being shut since 2020 for renovation, bringing back a cinema long known for Marathi films. However, some regular viewers were disappointed that the first film screened was not Marathi.

The theatre has been upgraded with air-conditioning, better seating, Dolby sound and a laser projector. It is run by third-generation owner Kapil Bhopatkar in partnership with One Cinemas powered by Mukta A2. The management said Marathi films will be given priority.

Started as Lakshmi Theatre in 1937 and renamed Bharatmata in 1941, the cinema was once a popular spot for mill workers in Lalbaug and Parel. It became well known for screening Marathi films, including those of Dada Kondke and classics like Maherchi Sadi.