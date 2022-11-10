Bharat Jodo Yatra: Speaker doesn’t give Rahul time to speak… he decided to directly talk to people, says Jairam

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that as party leader Rahul Gandhi was not given adequate time by the Speaker of the Parliament to speak on issues of national significance, the Bharat Jodo Yatra was an attempt by the Congress to reach out directly to the public.

Speaking to mediapersons, Ramesh said, “The Speaker doesn’t give him time. He is a member of the standing committee on defence but is not allowed to ask questions on China. He decided to instead talk to people directly, which he is doing through the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

He was addressing the media at Naigaon in Nanded district on the third day of the Maharashtra leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Ramesh said that the Congress is rediscovering the method of mass contact, which it seemed to have lost when it was in power. “The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a platform for all who oppose the divisive politics of BJP and the RSS.”

NCP leaders, including state president Jayant Patil, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule and MLA Jitendra Awhad will walk with Rahul on Thursday, while Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray will join the yatra on Friday, former state chief minister Ashok Chavan said.