scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Speaker doesn’t give Rahul time to speak… he decided to directly talk to people, says Jairam

Speaking to mediapersons, Ramesh said, “The Speaker doesn’t give him time. He is a member of the standing committee on defence but is not allowed to ask questions on China. He decided to instead talk to people directly, which he is doing through the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

Jairam ramesh, Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra, Indian Express, India news, current affairsSenior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that as party leader Rahul Gandhi was not given adequate time by the Speaker of the Parliament to speak on issues of national significance, the Bharat Jodo Yatra was an attempt by the Congress to reach out directly to the public.

Speaking to mediapersons, Ramesh said, “The Speaker doesn’t give him time. He is a member of the standing committee on defence but is not allowed to ask questions on China. He decided to instead talk to people directly, which he is doing through the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

He was addressing the media at Naigaon in Nanded district on the third day of the Maharashtra leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Ramesh said that the Congress is rediscovering the method of mass contact, which it seemed to have lost when it was in power. “The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a platform for all who oppose the divisive politics of BJP and the RSS.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-November 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Justice D Y Chandrachud’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-November 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Justice D Y Chandrachud’ ...
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdomPremium
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdom
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
More from Mumbai

NCP leaders, including state president Jayant Patil, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule and MLA Jitendra Awhad will walk with Rahul on Thursday, while Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray will join the yatra on Friday, former state chief minister Ashok Chavan said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-11-2022 at 02:59:51 am
Next Story

Extraordinary pace with which ED arrests accused, but slower than snail in conducting trials: Court

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement