Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Buldhana tomorrow, Cong expects a jam-packed show

In what is aimed at ensuring that Vidarbha witnesses one of the biggest rallies the region has seen in recent past, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to address a crowd of over 3 lakh people on a 20-acre ground at Shegaon in Buldhana district on Friday, marking the 72nd day of Bharat Jodo Yatra, party leaders said.

“We plan to make this a grand event and as per our estimate, more than three lakh people are expected to be in attendance. This is going to be one of the biggest rallies ever in the state,” Maharashtra Congress in-charge H K Patil told The Indian Express. Patil said that the impact of the rally will be visible across the state in general and Vidarbha in particular.

The party expects crowd from all districts in North Maharashtra and especially from Vidarbha as Congress hopes to make gains in what is politically one of the most vital regions in the state. Vidarbha has 64 assembly seats and has been a traditional Congress stronghold before it suffered a setback in 2014 in both general and assembly polls.

For Friday’s rally, the party has erected three stages on the ground. While the stages on the left and right will have the capacity to accommodate 300 individuals each, the middle stage can have 150 people. A short film on the yatra’s journey in Maharashtra will be played before the start of the rally.

Shegaon is one of the most visited religious places in the state with lakhs of devotees coming to Shri Gajanan Maharaj samadhi temple annually. Gandhi, too, will pay a visit at the temple along with other Congress leaders before addressing the rally.