scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Buldhana tomorrow, Cong expects a jam-packed show

Vidarbha has 64 assembly seats and has been a traditional Congress stronghold before it suffered a setback in 2014 in both general and assembly polls.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Akola district, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)

In what is aimed at ensuring that Vidarbha witnesses one of the biggest rallies the region has seen in recent past, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to address a crowd of over 3 lakh people on a 20-acre ground at Shegaon in Buldhana district on Friday, marking the 72nd day of Bharat Jodo Yatra, party leaders said.

“We plan to make this a grand event and as per our estimate, more than three lakh people are expected to be in attendance. This is going to be one of the biggest rallies ever in the state,” Maharashtra Congress in-charge H K Patil told The Indian Express. Patil said that the impact of the rally will be visible across the state in general and Vidarbha in particular.

The party expects crowd from all districts in North Maharashtra and especially from Vidarbha as Congress hopes to make gains in what is politically one of the most vital regions in the state. Vidarbha has 64 assembly seats and has been a traditional Congress stronghold before it suffered a setback in 2014 in both general and assembly polls.

For Friday’s rally, the party has erected three stages on the ground. While the stages on the left and right will have the capacity to accommodate 300 individuals each, the middle stage can have 150 people. A short film on the yatra’s journey in Maharashtra will be played before the start of the rally.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...Premium
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politicsPremium
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics
More from Mumbai

Shegaon is one of the most visited religious places in the state with lakhs of devotees coming to Shri Gajanan Maharaj samadhi temple annually. Gandhi, too, will pay a visit at the temple along with other Congress leaders before addressing the rally.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 10:35:55 pm
Next Story

Sri Lanka tramples Indian fishermen’s rights, a challenge to nation: MK Stalin to Centre

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement