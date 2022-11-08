Congress Seva Dal leader dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi says ‘his dedication will inspire us’

Congress leader Krishna Kumar Pandey died on Tuesday while participating in Bharat Jodo Yatra. The leader was General Secretary of Seva Dal in Maharashtra.

In a statement, the party said Pandey collapsed during the march and was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

“This 62nd morning of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Krishna Kumar Pandey, General Secretary of Seva Dal, was holding the national flag and walking with Digvijaya Singh and me. After a few minutes, as is the practice, he handed the flag to a colleague and moved back. Thereafter he collapsed and was taken in an ambulance to a hospital where most sadly he was declared dead. He was a staunch Congressman and used to take on the RSS in Nagpur. It is a most humbling moment for all the Yatris,” said Jairam Ramesh, the party’s general secretary and communications in-charge.

Expressing condolences, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the leader’s dedication is inspiring.

Rahul Gandhi’s, Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Maharshtra on Monday night. Gandhi will travel through 15 Assembly and 6 parliamentary constituencies in five districts of Maharashtra in 15 days and cover a distance of 382 kms. The Wayanad will also address two rallies in the state on November 10 in Nanded and at Shegaon in Buldhana district on November 18 at Shegaon in Buldhana district. According to the party schedule, the Yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh on November 20.