Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Bharat Gogawale issues whip to all 55 Sena MLAs

Gogawale, meanwhile, clarified, “There are 55 Shiv Sena MLAs and if anyone has got protection then action won't be taken against them. However, the whip still applies to them."

Bharat Gogawale. (Image source Wikipedia)
Even as Bharat Gogawale, chief whip of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party, issued a whip to all the 55 MLAs of the Shiv Sena, including the 15 legislators who are with Shiv Sena (UBT), to be present during the Budget Session which started on Monday, Sena (UBT) MLAs said they belong to a separate party and the Shinde group’s whip did not apply to them.

“As party chief whip, I have issued a whip to all the 55 Sena MLAs in the Assembly. All MLAs must follow the whip to avoid any action,” Gogawale said.

However, a Supreme Court directive provides protection to the 15 MLAs of the Shiv Sena (UBT) from any action of disqualification even if they do not follow the whip.



While the state’s Economic Survey is slated to be presented on March 8, the budget will be presented by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on March 9.

Sena MLA and chief whip Sunil Prabhu said that the Shinde faction cannot issue a whip on them as per the Supreme Court.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 04:13 IST
