Bharat Bandh: Transport services won’t be affected, say Mumbai transport unions

The transport system in Mumbai is expected to remain unaffected on Monday, as the Congress party called for a nationwide bandh.

Shashank Rao, leader of Mumbai auto-rickshawmen’s union said, “We will not support the strike. While Congress had approached us on Saturday demanding our support, it will not be possible to convince the remaining unions and seek their support in such a short time. We will continue to ply vehicles.”

K K Tiwary, leader of Swabhiman Taxi rickshaw unions said, “Taxis will ply on Monday.” Also, truck drivers have refused to extend support to the strike called by the opposition party.

Bal Malkit Singh, chairman of Core Committee of All India Motor Transport Congress, said: “The AIMTC is a non-political organisation and has been protesting against increasing diesel prices as non-uniformity in diesel pricing and daily revision of prices is critically impacting the trade.”

