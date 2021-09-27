Bharat bandh elicits mixed response in Maharashtra; symbolic protests held at many places

The Bharat bandh called to protest against the new farm laws elicited a mixed response in Maharashtra on Monday, with symbolic protests being held at many places.

The Bharat Band was called by the Samyukta Kisan Samiti, an umbrella organisation which has garnered support from over 40 farmers groups, non-government organisations and political parties across India.

The ruling Congress and NCP supported the bandh but the Shiv Sena remained non-committal on the issue.

The ruling NCP held symbolic protests to express its solidarity with the farmers. State NCP chief and water resources minister Jayant Patil participated in the protests organised by his party unit in Aurangabad. At a public meeting, Patil led the workers wearing black badges to hold a symbolic protest.

Patil said, “The NCP supports the bandh to highlight the plight of farmers. As a mark of protest, we not only held demonstrations but also wore black badges.”

In Mumbai, cabinet minister and party spokesperson Nawab Malik led the protests.

In a scathing attack against the Centre, Malik said, “The NCP does not want to bring life to a standstill. Our protests are symbolic. But we have to understand that the Centre cannot bulldoze the wishes of the farmers. In a democracy, Acts can always be repealed. The government cannot make laws without considering the opinions of farmers. This is an example of a dictatorial approach which we oppose.”

State Congress chief Nana Patole said, “The party had urged district leaders to hold demonstrations in their region. There is massive unrest among the farmers and common people. There is anger against the Modi government. We are not willing to accept any amendments to these news farm laws. We want them to be repealed.”