One dead, 10 injured after falling into pit at Bhandup SRA site; FIR against developer in Mumbai

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A 25-year-old man died and ten others were injured after falling into a sewage treatment plant (STP) pit at an under-construction Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building in Bhandup West late Thursday night.
The deceased, identified as Bhalchandra Falle (25), who had come to attend a wedding at a hall near the Amrutsrushti SRA project, being developed by Shraddha Developers.
According to police, the incident occurred around 11.30 pm following a scuffle outside Mateshwari Bhavan hall after a group of youths allegedly made gestures towards a woman attending the function.
As tensions escalated, some people at the hall chased the youths into the adjoining construction site.
According to police, Falle fell into an under-construction STP pit, around 20–25 feet deep. “Others, including workers, tried to rescue him by standing on a temporary wooden platform, which collapsed under pressure, causing more people to fall in,” said DCP (Zone VII) Hemraj Rajput.
Ten others — Shreyas Surve (25), Aniket Kadam (26), Jaideep Shah (21), Sanket Juwatkar (25), Aditya Aaher (26), Aniket Mahesh Patil (20), Ankit Kumar Rohit (19), Jaywant Farsane (31), Raman Yadav (26) and Harishankar Karva (43) — were injured in the incident.
All 11 victims were pulled out and rushed to nearby hospitals, including Criticare, Fortis and Agarwal hospitals.
Falle was declared dead at Fortis Hospital. Two others, Surve and Karva, sustained serious injuries and remain hospitalised, while the rest have been discharged after treatment.
Based on a complaint by the victim’s relative, the Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against Shraddha Developers under charges of causing death by negligence.
“We have registered the FIR and will investigate whether there was any lapse on part of the developer,” an officer from Bhandup police station said.
However, officials from the SRA said preliminary inspection did not reveal lapses at the site. “Safety measures such as covers and barriers were in place. CCTV footage shows the watchman tried to stop the group, but they entered forcibly. No action has been taken against the developer so far,” a senior SRA official said.
Work at the site remained suspended on Friday as the Mumbai Fire Brigade continued search and inspection operations. Local residents said the pit had been covered with a temporary wooden structure, which gave way under the weight of those attempting the rescue.
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