One dead, 10 injured after falling into pit at Bhandup SRA site; FIR against developer in Mumbai

Based on a complaint by the victim’s relative, the Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against Shraddha Developers under charges of causing death by negligence. (File photo)

A 25-year-old man died and ten others were injured after falling into a sewage treatment plant (STP) pit at an under-construction Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building in Bhandup West late Thursday night.

The deceased, identified as Bhalchandra Falle (25), who had come to attend a wedding at a hall near the Amrutsrushti SRA project, being developed by Shraddha Developers.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11.30 pm following a scuffle outside Mateshwari Bhavan hall after a group of youths allegedly made gestures towards a woman attending the function.

As tensions escalated, some people at the hall chased the youths into the adjoining construction site.