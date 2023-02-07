Bhandup: New water filtration plant soon

At a time when Mumbai is facing frequent water cuts, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to set up a new filtration plant inside the existing Filtration Unit of the civic body located in Bhandup.

A filtration plant or a water treatment plant is an industrial facility that purifies the quality of water to make it suitable for potable usage like irrigation and drinking. Since Mumbai gets its water supply from seven lakes, the filtration of water is carried out at the Bhandup unit. At present, there are two units in Bhandup, which have a capacity to filter about 1,910 million litres of water (MLD) daily and 900 MLD of water daily, respectively.

The 1,910-MLD unit was constructed back in 1979. With the change in the demography of Mumbai and increase in population, the demand for water supply had risen, following which the 900 MLD plant was commissioned in 2014. Meanwhile, considering the ageing infrastructure of the original 1,910-MLD plant, the BMC has now proposed to create a 2000-MLD plant inside the Bhandup facility.

In the civic budget for financial year 2023-24, the BMC administration has earmarked Rs 350 crore for this project.

“There is a need for a new water treatment plant in the future as the existing 1,910-MLD treatment plant facility is nearing completion of its useful life and weakness is creeping in. Therefore, a new 2,000-MLD plant will be constructed and during the process the existing plant will be kept operational,” Municipal Commissioner and state appointed administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal’s budget statement read.

Over the past one year, Mumbai has been facing frequent water cuts. Between January 28 and February 4, several pockets of the city didn’t receive any water supply and many residential areas complained about receiving muddy water even after the supply was restored. Civic officials attributed this issue to the malfunction of the existing filtration units.

“Over the past one decade, the demand for water supply has increased exponentially and with urbanisation and infrastructure works going on, there have been leakages that are caused in the supply pipelines that often lead to contamination of water. This is why we decided to create an additional filter unit that will help in removing contaminants using the latest technology,” according to a civic official.