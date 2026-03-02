Minors kill 14-year-old friend, dump body in Vihar Lake to stage drowning

The three accused, aged between 14 and 15, were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday and sent to the Dongri remand home.

The Bhandup police have detained three minors for allegedly killing their 14-year-old friend and dumping his body in Vihar Lake to make it appear as an accidental drowning.

The crime came to light after the post-mortem report ruled out drowning and revealed that the boy, Siddharth Londhe, had died due to a severe head injury caused by a blunt object. “There was no water content in his lungs or abdomen. He died due to a head injury,” said an officer involved in the investigation.

The three accused, aged between 14 and 15, were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday and sent to the Dongri remand home. One of them was Siddharth’s classmate, while the other two studied in Class 8 at another school in Bhandup. All four boys lived in the same locality in Bhandup West.