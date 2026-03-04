Bhandup crash chargesheet: Driver took BEST bus not allotted to him

Statements of another driver and a conductor reveal that bus number 715 on route 606, which was involved in the accident, had originally been allotted to them (File Photo)

The driver of the BEST bus, involved in the last year’s Bhandup crash, took the vehicle despite it being not allotted to him, as per the chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police.

The chargesheet does not provide specific records of electric bus training received by the driver, Santosh Sawant.

The accident, which occurred outside Bhandup railway station on December 29, 2025, claimed four lives and left 12 injured. According to the chargesheet, Sawant had completed one round of duty on the bus and the crash took place as he began his second round.

Statements of another driver and a conductor reveal that bus number 715 on route 606, which was involved in the accident, had originally been allotted to them. After completing one round, Sawant allegedly approached them claiming the in-charge had reassigned the bus to him. They handed over bus 715 and took another vehicle to continue duty.