Bhandup: 60-year-old businessman duped of Rs 24 lakh, says police

The senior citizen, a resident of Bhandup, owns an electronic servicing shop in Mulund and as he wanted to expand his business, he fell for the scam. (Representational image) The senior citizen, a resident of Bhandup, owns an electronic servicing shop in Mulund and as he wanted to expand his business, he fell for the scam. (Representational image)

A 60-year-old businessman was allegedly duped of Rs 24.39 lakh under the pretext of receiving a loan at a low interest rate from a nationalised bank. The senior citizen, a resident of Bhandup, owns an electronic servicing shop in Mulund and as he wanted to expand his business, he fell for the scam, said the police.

According to police sources, complainant Kamruddin Abdul Rashid Kazi got a call from a woman, who identified herself as Pratibha, in October last year. Initially, the caller inquired whether Kazi was looking for a loan and after he disclosed that he wanted to expand his business, the woman claimed that she could help him get a loan of Rs 57.95 lakh.

“I immediately agreed. She called me and claimed that the bank wanted an assurance that I was capable of returning the loan, for which she asked me to transfer Rs 50,200 to a bank account,” said the complainant in his statement to the police. Later, the complainant started getting calls from different numbers. The callers would pose as bank officials and ask him to transfer an amount. The complainant ended up paying Rs 24.39 lakh in 24 different transactions, said an officer.

“Later, when his loan was not sanctioned despite paying the money, the complainant went to the bank’s Goregaon branch. He informed the officials there about Pratibha, who had called him. He soon learnt that he had been duped,” said an officer from Bhandup police station.

The complainant then approached Bhandup police station and handed a complaint application on January 11. The police registered a case last week. The case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 419 (cheating by personation), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 66 (C) of the Information Technology Act.

