scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Bhandara rape: Two policemen suspended, one transferred for dereliction of duty

The incident created a public outcry following which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Ragsudha R., a woman IPS officer, who is presently a commandant in State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Jalna.

Written by Jayprakash S Naidu | Mumbai |
August 9, 2022 3:46:14 am
While the officials on duty did not take her to a shelter home or inform her family, they also failed to track her down.

The Maharashtra government on Monday suspended two police personnel from Bhandara district and transferred another for dereliction of duty after a woman was raped multiple times. Two men have been arrested for gang-raping the 35-year-old woman in Bhandara on August 1 and a third accused is wanted for raping her in Gondia district on July 30 and 31.

Bhandara police superintendent Lohit Matani said, “We suspended a sub inspector and an assistant sub inspector, and transferred a constable as they failed to take appropriate action. The woman spent the night at the police station [after the first sexual assault] and proper action was not taken.”

The incident created a public outcry following which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Ragsudha R., a woman IPS officer, who is presently a commandant in State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Jalna.

The victim is a resident of Gondia district who lived with her sister after separating from her husband. Early on July 30, she left home after a petty fight with her niece and decided to head to her brother’s place in Gondia district.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...Premium
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watchesPremium
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

In the evening, she was waiting at a bus stop in Gondia when the first accused, who identified himself as Sriram Urkude, offered her a lift to her brother’s home in his pick-up van. Instead, he took her to another place where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. On July 31 evening, Urkude allegedly abandoned her in the neighbouring Bhandara district.

One of the villagers informed the police and the woman was taken to Lakhani police station where she spent the night in the ladies’ room. Around 7am on August 1, she told the police she wanted to have tea and left, but never returned.

While the officials on duty did not take her to a shelter home or inform her family, they also failed to track her down. The same evening, around 8.30 pm, the woman was reportedly sitting near a dhaba on Dhule-Kolkata highway when the second accused, Mohamed Ijaz Mohamed Ansari, 22, spotted her.

Ansari, a native of Bihar, works at a puncture shop. He reportedly took the victim on his bike to an isolated spot and raped her. The third accused, Amit Sarve, 30, alias Luka, a labourer and a local resident, allegedly followed them. He also reportedly raped her. The entire incident occurred between 10.30 pm and 12 am.

They then abandoned the woman on the highway. Police sources said villagers found the woman in a dishevelled state on August 2 morning. She was bleeding and was rushed to a nearby hospital before being shifted to a government hospital in Nagpur where she is said to be out of danger. Ansari and Sarve have been arrested.

More from Mumbai

“Based on information from our informers, we arrested the two accused. We have registered a case of gangrape,” said R V Thorat, senior inspector of Kardha police station in Bhandara district.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 03:46:14 am

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

2

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

3

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

4

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

5

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

Featured Stories

Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down
Omaxe row

At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, KL Rahul return; Bumrah unavailable for selection

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, KL Rahul return; Bumrah unavailable for selection

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Premium
Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected

Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected

Premium
A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement