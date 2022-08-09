Bhandara rape: Two policemen suspended, one transferred for dereliction of duty

August 9, 2022 3:46:14 am
The Maharashtra government on Monday suspended two police personnel from Bhandara district and transferred another for dereliction of duty after a woman was raped multiple times. Two men have been arrested for gang-raping the 35-year-old woman in Bhandara on August 1 and a third accused is wanted for raping her in Gondia district on July 30 and 31.
Bhandara police superintendent Lohit Matani said, “We suspended a sub inspector and an assistant sub inspector, and transferred a constable as they failed to take appropriate action. The woman spent the night at the police station [after the first sexual assault] and proper action was not taken.”
The incident created a public outcry following which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Ragsudha R., a woman IPS officer, who is presently a commandant in State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Jalna.
The victim is a resident of Gondia district who lived with her sister after separating from her husband. Early on July 30, she left home after a petty fight with her niece and decided to head to her brother’s place in Gondia district.
Subscriber Only Stories
In the evening, she was waiting at a bus stop in Gondia when the first accused, who identified himself as Sriram Urkude, offered her a lift to her brother’s home in his pick-up van. Instead, he took her to another place where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. On July 31 evening, Urkude allegedly abandoned her in the neighbouring Bhandara district.
One of the villagers informed the police and the woman was taken to Lakhani police station where she spent the night in the ladies’ room. Around 7am on August 1, she told the police she wanted to have tea and left, but never returned.
While the officials on duty did not take her to a shelter home or inform her family, they also failed to track her down. The same evening, around 8.30 pm, the woman was reportedly sitting near a dhaba on Dhule-Kolkata highway when the second accused, Mohamed Ijaz Mohamed Ansari, 22, spotted her.
Ansari, a native of Bihar, works at a puncture shop. He reportedly took the victim on his bike to an isolated spot and raped her. The third accused, Amit Sarve, 30, alias Luka, a labourer and a local resident, allegedly followed them. He also reportedly raped her. The entire incident occurred between 10.30 pm and 12 am.
They then abandoned the woman on the highway. Police sources said villagers found the woman in a dishevelled state on August 2 morning. She was bleeding and was rushed to a nearby hospital before being shifted to a government hospital in Nagpur where she is said to be out of danger. Ansari and Sarve have been arrested.
“Based on information from our informers, we arrested the two accused. We have registered a case of gangrape,” said R V Thorat, senior inspector of Kardha police station in Bhandara district.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Neck cut by manjha, MBA aspirant saved by good Samaritan
Ambani pegs green energy biz to outshine other Reliance units
Bharti Airtel net profit down 20% sequentially
For Har Ghar Tiranga, BMC begins outreach to 50 lakh households
In 12 months, airlines see 478 snags due to malfunctioning of components
Maharashtra Cabinet nod likely today for hike in cost of Metro 3 project
Electricity Amendment Bill faces Opposition protests, sent to House panel
Supreme Court notice to Maharashtra govt, Pawar on appeal against Lavasa hill city
Thackeray faction seeks four weeks from EC to submit papers supporting claims
Doppler radar remains defunct; forecast not impacted: Meteorological dept
IMD issues red alert; city sees only light rain
Horoscope Today, August 9, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction