Bhandara rape: Shiv Sena demands strict action against accused

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 8, 2022 1:15:21 am
The Shiv Sena on Sunday demanded strict action against the three men involved in the rape of a 35-year-old woman in Bhandara district.
A three-member delegation of the party led by spokesperson Manisha Kaiyande visited the hospital in Nagpur where the victim is undergoing treatment. The delegation also met the doctors and
the police personnel probing the case. Kaiyande demanded financial assistance and counselling for the survivor and sought that the trial in the case be expedited in a fast-track court.
