Bhandara hospital fire: Lokayukta directs govt to set up separate budget for maintenance of hospitals

The Maharashtra Lokayukta directed the state government to put maintenance of government hospitals under a separate budget head of the Public Works Department (PWD) to avoid being ignored as it is put under the common head for all government buildings of all departments.

The Lokayukta passed the directions following a suo motu inquiry conducted in the January 2021 fire incident at a general hospital in Bhandara district in which 10 infants were killed.

“The suggestions given by the committee for maintenance of hospital buildings should be put under a budget head by the Public Works Department,” the Lokayukta report dated November 7 said.

It also said that all the government hospitals should conduct a fire safety audit and electrical audit from the PWD. Other directions given by the Lokayukta include the preparation of a timetable for fire safety and electrical audit and the filling of vacant posts in the hospitals.

The directions also mentioned that ‘sensitive departments like Special Newborn Care Units (SNCU) should be assisted by the Medical Education Department and every medical college should adopt SNCU and provide technical assistance’.

It also directed the state government to check the warmers of the company involved in the Bhandara fire. The committee also said that before giving possession of a new hospital, it should be ascertained, whether all the safeguards are installed.

“The general hospitals should have a full-time electrical engineer and a civil engineer. The CCTV cameras installed in hospitals should be monitored throughout the day and a proposal to that effect should be given at the district level, zone level and state level,” it said, observing that the CCTV system was not functional in the Bhandara fire incident.

However, the Lokayukta has not closed the inquiry and the next hearing will be held in January 2023 to monitor whether the directions have been implemented by the state government.