Bhamla Foundation to tie up with schools to convert waste to manure

The Bhamla Foundation proposes to tie up with schools across the city to help them convert waste into manure, which could be used for gardening

purposes. The Foundation has already worked with 15 schools last year and proposes to extend it to at least 20 others this year.

As part of the World Environment Day celebrations on June 5 this year, the Foundation will also launch a music anthem on the theme of plastic pollution.

“Bollywood singers like Sunidhi Chauhan, Shaan, Armaan Malik, Kanika Kapoor, Vishal-Shekhar and others have pro bono come forward to sing the anthem. We have made it a crusade against plastic pollution,” said Asif Bhamla, the founder of the organisation.

The Foundation has helped Residents’ Association of Pali Hill set up a biogas plant, which caters to the electricity needs for the entire Pali Hill from the collected waste. “If we manage to do this all over Mumbai, imagine the amount of carbon footprints we will be saving. Garbage vans will not have to travel across the city,” said Bhamla.

