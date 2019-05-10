Bhamla Foundation to release song themed on air pollution on World Environment Day

IN LINE with the environmental theme, ‘Beat Air Pollution’, of the United Nations this year, the Bhamla Foundation launched an environmental initiative in presence of actor and UN Ambassador for Environment Dia Mirza and lyricist Swanand Kirkire on Thursday at Bandra (West).

The foundation will also release a song called Hawa aaney de on June 5, marked the world over as World Environment Day.

The new initiative is aimed at encouraging youngsters to get involved in fighting air pollution and introduce minor but effective changes in daily routine to beat air pollution.

Highlighting that 13 Indian cities were among the world’s most polluted, Asif Bhamla, president of the foundation, said, “Through the song, we are trying to reach a wider audience. Our youth is alert, thinks about environment and wants to work towards clean air.”

Mirza, who is also part of the video of the song, said, “It is an unfortunate global health figure that nine out of 10 people breathe polluted air. We need to take this seriously and as citizens, change our habits to reduce air pollution.”

She added, “All of us can start by carrying our own water bottles and refusing to use single-use plastic. In our housing societies, we should segregate waste, compost wet waste and responsibly dispose of e-waste.”

Kirkire, who has penned the song, said, “The idea of the song is to reach out to kids and through them, to adults, to inspire them to fight this menace.”

The foundation had also released a song last year on plastic pollution called Tik tik.