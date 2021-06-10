Bhamla Foundation launches anthem on environment

June 10, 2021 1:39:09 am
On World Environment Day on June 5, the Bhamla Foundation in Mumbai launched an environmental initiative and released an anthem “Dharti Ka Dil” in line with this year’s United Nations Environment Programme’s theme of ‘Ecosystem Restoration’ in the presence of state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray.
Bhamla Foundation, an organisation that works to address health, environmental and cleanliness issues, in partnership with Hungama, a digital entertainment company, had launched the anthem. “Music has the magical ability to inform, educate and unite people… Though we created the anthem last year to highlight the importance of biodiversity, we felt that it was equally relevant in its new avatar this year for ecosystem restoration,” said Asif Bhamla, president of Bhamla Foundation.
