Bhai Jagtap meets minister, seeks completion of Hindi Bhavan

City Congress president Bhai Jagtap met cultural affairs minister Amit Deshmukh and asked him for speedy completion of the Dr Ram Manohar Tripathi Hindi Bhavan on Kalina University campus. Dr Tripathi, a Congress minister, hailed from Mumbai and was an academician.

Congress leaders said that during the Congress-NCP rule, a demand for Hindi Bhavan on lines of Marathi and Sanskrit Bhavan was made and Rs 4.95 crore was made in the district planning and development committee and Bhoomipoojan. Jagtap met Deshmukh and a meeting will be soon called with higher and technical education minister Uday Samant.

Jagtap also said that a Gujarati Sahitya Bhavan be set up in the university. A source in the Congress said that that this is being done keeping in mind the BMC elections in 2022.

Jagtap said that the government had earlier sanctioned Rs 45 lakh for Gujarati Sahitya Academy and it has now been hiked to Rs one crore by Deshmukh.