Bhagat Singh Koshyari should appoint 12 MLCs at the earliest, say Sena, NCP after Bombay HC order

After the Bombay High Court’s remarks on the nomination of members to the Legislative Council, ruling Shiv Sena and NCP on Friday said that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should now appoint the 12 members to the Upper House of the state legislature at the earliest.

Stating that it is “desirable” that Koshyari decides on the recommendations of the state Cabinet at the earliest, the court said it was the Governor’s obligation to accept or return the recommendations within a reasonable time.

NCP Minister Nawab Malik said, “The HC has directed the Governor to take a decision as soon as possible in the interest of the state. So now, we hope that the Governor will decide on the appointment of 12 legislators and appoint them.”

Pointing out that the court has said that there should be coordination between the Governor and chief minister, Malik said, “Certainly, there should be coordination but the person occupying the Governor’s post holds a constitutional position. So, there should be not any political pressure on him. The Governor should keep in mind that he is not a member of any political party.”

Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson of the party, said the Governor should respect the Constitution and the people of the state.