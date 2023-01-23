Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari wants to step down, conveys to PM Modi

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said Monday that he had conveyed his desire to be relieved of “all political responsibilities” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s recent visit to Mumbai.

In a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, Koshyari expressed his desire to spend the rest of his life by reading, writing and in “other activities”.

“It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great state like Maharashtra – the land of saints, social reformers and valiant fighters,” said Koshyari.

“I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than three years. During the recent visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. I have always received the love and affection from the Hon’ble Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard,” Koshyari stated in the press release.

The development comes two weeks after Koshyari said the governor’s role had brought only unhappiness to him. He made the remark while talking to a delegation of Jain spiritual leaders on January 7.