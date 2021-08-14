Hours after HC remarks on nomination of MLCs, Maharashtra Governor meets Amit Shah

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday. The Raj Bhawan described the meeting as a courtesy call.

However, it assumes significance as it came hours after the Bombay High Court made observations on the impasse between the Governor and the state government over nominations of 12 members to the state legislative council in Maharashtra.

While dismissing the petition challenging the Governor’s inaction on the state government’s recommendation of 12 candidates for members of the legislative council (MLCs), the Bombay High Court had observed, “It is time the impasse is resolved.”

Although the court refrained from issuing any directives to the Governor, it said, “The obligation that the Constitution rests on the Governor to either accept or return the recommendations as made by council of ministers has to be discharged within a reasonable time. Eight months is a reasonable time.”

It state that the court sees the gravity of the situation involved, and the need to fill up vacancies expeditiously.

“We express hope and trust that things will be set up right at the early date,” the court said.

The Governor and the state government have been at loggerheads over the nominations of 12 MLCs. The state cabinet has twice recommended a list of 12 candidates for MLCs. But, even after 10 months, there has been no response from the Governor on the issue.