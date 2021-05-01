Beware of fraudsters posing as Cipla representatives: Mumbai police

Police said that cyber-fraudsters, posing as distributors of Cipla, are sharing their numbers on social media platforms. (File)

The Mumbai Police on Friday appealed to the public not to fall prey to cyber-fraudsters passing themselves off as Cipla representatives on social media platforms and duping people by offering them remdesivir and tocilizumab, two key drugs used to treat Covid-19.

Cipla pharmaceutical company has submitted a formal complaint to the Mumbai Cyber Police in the regard.

Police said that cyber-fraudsters, posing as distributors of Cipla, are sharing their numbers on social media platforms. After people call them, they collect an advance payment for the medicines and then cut all communication with the victims, they added.

In a statement, Mumbai Police said, “The Central Govt. Ministry of Health & Family Welfare/Department of Pharmaceuticals ordered all India Supply of Remdesivir & Tocilizumab to be only through authorized Government & private hospitals. No individual, distributor or retail can sell these medicines to the public.”

The statement further said, “Please beware of unscrupulous fraudsters (falsely claiming as Cipla authorized or a representative of the Cipla Firm) offering supply basis advance online payments. If you are approached for such transaction, please do not transfer any funds and immediately notify your local police /cyber crime cell of such activity.”