BEST workers’ union to go on strike from October 9

In a letter sent to the BEST administration, the workers’ union has said it will not sign any agreement with BEST administration till they concede to give a minimum hike of Rs 10,000 to employees.

The union has also demanded an equivalent salary hike that had been paid to BMC employees between 2016 and 2019. Express photo by Kevin DSouza, Mumbai

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) workers’ union have announced an indefinite strike from October 9 to protest the BEST administration’s alleged failure to fulfil employees’ demand of a minimum Rs 10,000 salary hike.

