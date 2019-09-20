BEST workers’ union to go on strike from October 9

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) workers’ union have announced an indefinite strike from October 9 to protest the BEST administration’s alleged failure to fulfil employees’ demand of a minimum Rs 10,000 salary hike.

In a letter sent to the BEST administration, the workers’ union has said it will not sign any agreement with BEST administration till they concede to give a minimum hike of Rs 10,000 to employees. The union has also demanded an equivalent salary hike that had been paid to BMC employees between 2016 and 2019.