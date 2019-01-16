BEST workers’ union calls off strike, agrees to ’10-step increment’

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) workers’ union has agreed to call off their nine-day-old strike on Wednesday after they agreed to the implementation of an interim pay-hike for about 15,000 employees. The ’10-step increment’ will kick in from this month. The workers’ union also informed the Bombay High Court that it will call off the strike with immediate effect.

Among the terms agreed to withdraw the strike was the appointment of a retired high court judge who will negotiate terms between the workers’ union and BEST management.

#BEST worker’s Union informs the Bombay High court that it will call off the strike in an hour’s time. @IndianExpress — Sailee Dhayalkar (@Saileedh) January 16, 2019

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court had directed the workers’ union to take a final decision on the withdrawal of their strike.

This direction came after BEST management told the court that it was willing to implement the interim pay-hike for about 15,000 employees, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, commuters had to face hardships due to the strike, even as the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) deployed its buses to minimise their woes.

Over 32,000 BEST employees had been on strike since January 8 over their various demands, including pay hike, revision of pay grade for junior level employees, and merger of loss-making BEST’s budget with that of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).