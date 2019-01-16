BEST workers say strike to go on after HC asks them to decide on withdrawal of stir

THE BOMBAY High Court on Tuesday directed the BEST workers’ union to take a decision on withdrawing the strike by the same evening, after the state government, BEST and BMC told the court that the workers should call off the strike for the public at large. It also asked the union to inform the court about its decision by Wednesday morning.

Under the banner of BEST Kamgaar Samyukta Kriti Samiti, several workers’ unions related to the undertaking — including the BEST workers’ union — have been participating in the strike that had started on January 7 midnight.

On Monday, the court had directed the three-member committee — set up by the state to resolve the dispute between BEST and its employees on the order of the HC — to submit a report in a sealed cover on the demands of the workers and the strike.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni on Tuesday submitted the report before Chief Justice Naresh H Patil and Justice N M Jamdar. The report, as an interim measure, suggested that after the strike is withdrawn, the BEST should implement a “10-step increment” for about 15,000 of its employees in a time-bound manner. It also added that BEST should undertake modernisation and while doing so, not remove its employees.

After reading the report in the court, the bench asked senior counsel M P Rao, appearing for BEST, if they were ready to implement the committee’s decision. Rao, after discussing with the BEST officials, informed the court that the 10-step increment would paid to the employees without arrears with effect from February, subject to them calling off the strike. He also added that it is an interim measure, the workers can further negotiate on the other issues.

Following this, the court asked the BEST union its stand on the proposal. Advocate Neeta Karnik, representing the union, told the court that they will inform the court of their decision on Wednesday morning. The state government, BEST and BMC, however, insisted that the union must decide on calling off the strike by Tuesday evening.

Chief Justice Patil then directed the union to take a decision on the withdrawal of strike by Tuesday evening and inform the court about it by Wednesday morning.

M P Rao argued that the union is aware of BEST’s financial situation. “We are taking loans from two banks. We don’t want the strike to continue,” Rao told court. Chief Justice Patil then said that for larger public interest, it should spend money.

The bench was hearing a public interest litigation filed by a lawyer, Datta Mane, stating that the strike is illegal and seeking that directions should be given to the workers to end the strike. Some of the demands of the workers include a pay hike, revision of pay grade for junior level employees, and the merger of BEST’s budget with that of the BMC.