BEST clears transfer of Dharavi depot land for Adani-led redevelopment project

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Tuesday approved the transfer of 11.58 acres of land currently occupied by its Dharavi and Kalakilla bus depots for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP).

The land will be handed over to Navbharat Mega Developers Pvt Ltd (NMDPL), the special purpose vehicle executing the redevelopment project through a joint venture between the Adani Group and the state government.

The Dharavi and Kalakilla depots are considered strategically important parcels within the broader redevelopment layout planned for Dharavi, one of the country’s largest urban renewal projects. In return for the land transfer, NMDPL will construct two multi-storey bus depots for BEST at alternate locations within Dharavi.