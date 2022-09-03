scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Mumbai: BEST to offer overnight air-conditioned HO-HO bus services for Ganesh darshan

The buses would operate from September 3 to September 8 between 10pm and 6am at an interval of 25 minutes. 

Mumbai: 'BEST losing 2,500 operation hours daily’The official said the fare of the AC HO-HO service will be Rs 60 and the bus pass shall be valid for Ordinary, Limited and AC service. ( File Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking will operate Hop On-Hop Off (HO-HO) overnight air-conditioned bus services from Saturday for devotees visiting Ganesh pandals in Mumbai.

The buses would operate from September 3 to September 8 between 10pm and 6am at an interval of 25 minutes.

According to a source in BEST, the bus services will start from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and terminate at Wadala Bus Depot via Metro, Girgaon Church, Prarthana Samaj, Tardeo, Nagpada, Byculla Station (E), Jijamata Udyan, Lalbaug, Hindmata, Dadar Station (E), and Wadala Depot.

The official said the fare of the AC HO-HO service will be Rs 60 and the bus pass shall be valid for Ordinary, Limited and AC service (Except Open deck Heritage Tour) during late night hours. “This service is helpful for devotees who will be able to break their journey for darshan at a Ganesh mandal and may again avail the next bus service to go to another Ganesh pandal,” the official said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...Premium
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ DayPremium
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day
More from Mumbai

For more details, passengers may also contact BEST helpline nos. 1800227550 (Toll Free) and 022-24190117, he added.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 04:15:47 pm
Next Story

Govt wants to develop Rajasthan as centre of religious tourism: CM Ashok Gehlot

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

India, Pak will keep an eye on the over rate during the Super 4 match. Here's why

India, Pak will keep an eye on the over rate during the Super 4 match. Here's why

CM Shinde should avoid confrontation, be more accommodative: Pawar

CM Shinde should avoid confrontation, be more accommodative: Pawar

Don't quit BJP but work for AAP: Kejriwal tells Gujarat BJP workers

Don't quit BJP but work for AAP: Kejriwal tells Gujarat BJP workers

Hundreds line up to say farewell to Gorbachev; Putin absent

Hundreds line up to say farewell to Gorbachev; Putin absent

CPI(ML)-free Kavita Krishnan stirs up fiery Left debate

CPI(ML)-free Kavita Krishnan stirs up fiery Left debate

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

The complete story of INS Vikrant
ICYMI

The complete story of INS Vikrant

Premium
‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
Most Read

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
When Amitabh Bachchan was ignored in front of rising star Govinda

When Amitabh Bachchan was ignored in front of rising star Govinda

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement