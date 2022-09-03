Mumbai: BEST to offer overnight air-conditioned HO-HO bus services for Ganesh darshan

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking will operate Hop On-Hop Off (HO-HO) overnight air-conditioned bus services from Saturday for devotees visiting Ganesh pandals in Mumbai.

The buses would operate from September 3 to September 8 between 10pm and 6am at an interval of 25 minutes.

According to a source in BEST, the bus services will start from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and terminate at Wadala Bus Depot via Metro, Girgaon Church, Prarthana Samaj, Tardeo, Nagpada, Byculla Station (E), Jijamata Udyan, Lalbaug, Hindmata, Dadar Station (E), and Wadala Depot.

The official said the fare of the AC HO-HO service will be Rs 60 and the bus pass shall be valid for Ordinary, Limited and AC service (Except Open deck Heritage Tour) during late night hours. “This service is helpful for devotees who will be able to break their journey for darshan at a Ganesh mandal and may again avail the next bus service to go to another Ganesh pandal,” the official said.

For more details, passengers may also contact BEST helpline nos. 1800227550 (Toll Free) and 022-24190117, he added.