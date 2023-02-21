BEST to introduce 15 EV charging stations

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST) will introduce 15 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations by the first week of March for public use across the city.

These EV charging stations will be located at NSCI in Worli, Colaba, Back Bay, Mantralaya, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Hiranandani bus stand, Tardeo bus station, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (East) bus station, Mahim bus station, Bandra (west) bus station, Goregaon (West) bus station, Seven Bungalows bus station, and Walkeshwar bus station.

According to BEST General Manager Lokesh Chandra, more such EV charging stations will come up across Mumbai to ensure a clean environment and secure a sustainable energy future. Chandra said, “As EV buying is gaining momentum, there will be a demand for such charging stations and therefore, BEST has taken steps to set up the infrastructure. This will also encourage more people to buy EVs.”

The official also said that while setting up one EV charging station, the most important factor is the availability of space. BEST depots or stands, which are spacious, have been considered to ensure free movement of vehicles. After the opening of these 15 EV charging stations under Phase I by March first week, more such facilities would be developed. According to BEST, it has plans to introduce nearly 55 EV charging stations across Mumbai. To be sure, BEST undertaking is a licensee for electricity distribution only in the island city of Mumbai and not suburban Mumbai. GM Chandra, however, said that this will not prohibit them from setting up the infrastructure for EV charging stations, even in the suburbs. For charging stations outside the island city, power will be procured from other power distributors, Chandra said, adding that a dedicated mobile application is being developed through which private EV users could book slots at these charging stations and come for the service accordingly. This would save time, said Chandra.

There are a few BEST EV charging stations in the city at present, however, it is not open for public or private EV users. At the existing EV charging stations, only BEST buses and their administrative e-vehicles are allowed. Interestingly, the public transport undertaking BEST is inclined to shift all its BEST buses fleet into EV by 2028.