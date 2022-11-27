scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

BEST to install smart meters for 10.5L electricity consumers from February 2023

Userscan check their daily power usage or according to their convenience eliminating the need for a BEST power technician visiting their place and take meter readings to generate bills, said Lokesh Chandra, General Manager (GM) of BEST.

The BEST distributes electricity in the island city of Mumbai and its area lies from South Mumbai to Sion in the east and Mahim in the west. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will start installation of smart meters for its 10.5 lakh power consumers from February 2023 onwards. These devices will be enabled with 4G and 5G SIM cards and will offer pre-paid payment options for consumers.

Userscan check their daily power usage or according to their convenience eliminating the need for a BEST power technician visiting their place and take meter readings to generate bills, said Lokesh Chandra, General Manager (GM) of BEST.

“The tender for the appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) service provider, who will implement the pre-paid smart metering project on Design-Build-Finance-Own-Operate-Transfer (DBFOOT) basis was floated earlier this year and now all tendering work has been finished. The bidder has started the procurement and the installation will begin from next year. The smart meter service provider will take care of any complaints related to faulty meters or any glitch for 10 years,” he said.

More from Mumbai

The BEST distributes electricity in the island city of Mumbai and its area lies from South Mumbai to Sion in the east and Mahim in the west. It provides power supply to nearly 10.5 lakh consumers, including residential and commercial users like hotels, restaurants and industries but they are in small numbers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jignesh Mevani interview: ‘People have lost spark to even aggressively re...Premium
Jignesh Mevani interview: ‘People have lost spark to even aggressively re...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : National Suicide Prevent...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : National Suicide Prevent...
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...Premium
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...Premium
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-11-2022 at 01:19:13 am
Next Story

Chairman of institute, his associate duped of Rs 25L by unidentified men posing as cops

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close