BEST to install smart meters for 10.5L electricity consumers from February 2023

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will start installation of smart meters for its 10.5 lakh power consumers from February 2023 onwards. These devices will be enabled with 4G and 5G SIM cards and will offer pre-paid payment options for consumers.

Userscan check their daily power usage or according to their convenience eliminating the need for a BEST power technician visiting their place and take meter readings to generate bills, said Lokesh Chandra, General Manager (GM) of BEST.

“The tender for the appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) service provider, who will implement the pre-paid smart metering project on Design-Build-Finance-Own-Operate-Transfer (DBFOOT) basis was floated earlier this year and now all tendering work has been finished. The bidder has started the procurement and the installation will begin from next year. The smart meter service provider will take care of any complaints related to faulty meters or any glitch for 10 years,” he said.

The BEST distributes electricity in the island city of Mumbai and its area lies from South Mumbai to Sion in the east and Mahim in the west. It provides power supply to nearly 10.5 lakh consumers, including residential and commercial users like hotels, restaurants and industries but they are in small numbers.