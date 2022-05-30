BEST to install 10 lakh smart meters to beat reading errors

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), which provides electricity to the city along with the bus transportation services has decided to install pre-paid smart electricity meters enabled with 4G and 5G SIM cards for its electricity consumers.

The smart meter will help to eliminate the possibility of errors that takes place during manual meter readings and will also enable consumers to monitor their electricity usage on a daily or even an hourly basis.

The BEST distributes electricity in the island city of Mumbai and its area of distribution lies from South Mumbai to Sion in the east and Mahim in the west. It provides power supply to more than 10 lakh consumers connected to its distribution network.

The electricity provider aims to replace 10.8 lakh meters within a year and has floated a tender for an Appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Service Provider, who will implement the Prepaid Smart Metering Project on Design-Build-Finance-Own-Operate-Transfer (DBFOOT) basis.

BEST officials said that the pre-paid smart meters will have state-of-the-art technology and can work without human intervention. Consumers can recharge their accounts similarly as they top up their mobile phone recharge plans according to their needs.

A mobile application will be prepared that will show how much electricity is being consumed on a day-to-day basis and will also help consumers to analyse their needs, an official said. Accordingly, they can regulate their usage of electricity.

The BEST official said, “With these meters, not only there will be no need of physically taking the reading of meters but will also help to avoid arrears or outstanding bills, as the consumer will be paying the bill in advance. So, there will be no defaulters as such. The customers, as well as the electricity supplier, can also remotely operate through the application to turn off and turn on the electric supply.”