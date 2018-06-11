BEST to buy power from state distribution company

Currently BEST, the primary power supplier in the Mumbai, sources its power from Tata Power. (Representational Image) Currently BEST, the primary power supplier in the Mumbai, sources its power from Tata Power. (Representational Image)

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, which supplies power in south Mumbai, is set to buy power from the state distribution company. At Rs 5.2 per unit, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd won a reverse bid competition for 200 MW last week. The discom has won bids for supply of a total of 400 MW, confirmed discom officials.

While the discom is set to provide power between 7 am and 12 am, the undertaking is also set to buy 250 MW from Tata Power for supply between 9 am and 7pm. The undertaking records a base load of 300 MW throughout the day, explained a senior official from the electric supply division of BEST.

“To meet this base load requirement, we had called for tenders for supply between 7 am and 12 am. We also see a peak of about 250-300 MW during the daytime between 9 am and 7 pm. So a separate tender was called for the additional requirement,” said the official.

While the bidding process was completed last week, the agreements are yet to be signed. “Once the bidding process is completed, we have to make a proposal to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission. Only with the green signal of the regulator can we go ahead with the agreements,” said the BEST official. The new agreements are likely to have an impact on tariff but the quantum of the impact is not yet known.

“From what we can predict, the effect may not be too great. The rates of purchase are changing so there could some correction in the tariff with permission from the Commission. We will get to know the details only after the proposal is passed by the Commission.”

Currently BEST, the primary power supplier in the island city, sources its power from Tata Power.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App