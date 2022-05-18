BEST: Flash strike by mini-bus drivers over delayed salaries

Over 163 minibuses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking stayed off the roads in Mumbai on Tuesday owing to a flash strike by the private bus contractor’s staff over non-payment of salaries.

The BEST runs 275 minibuses in the city through private contractor MP Group. Of these, 163 did not operate on Tuesday. The strike was on till last reports came in.

This is the second flash agitation by the contractor’s drivers in less than a month. On April 22, several of the 275 minibuses stayed off roads owing to the flash strike of drivers over delayed salaries.

“The minibuses operate from Bandra, Colaba, Wadala, Kurla and Vikhroli bus depots. The worst affected depots were Vikhroli, Bandra and Kurla… only 17 buses operated from these depots till evening,” said an official from BEST.

Manoj Varade, the BEST Spokesperson, said that action will be taken against the contractor, which will be fined Rs 5,000 each for every bus that did not ply. “To prevent any inconvenience to passengers, the BEST operated its own buses from other depots,” he added. The BEST, which provides public bus service to Mumbai, ferries over 30 lakh commuters daily. It has a fleet of around 3,500 buses, which includes buses hired through private contractors on wet lease basis.