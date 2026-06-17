Mumbai: BEST staff threaten strike from tomorrow over pay, pensions, privatisation

The unions said only 249 buses are owned by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, while contractors operate around 2,000 buses.

A coalition of labour unions representing employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has warned of an indefinite agitation starting Thursday if long-pending demands concerning wages, pensions, recruitment, and the undertaking’s future are not addressed by the Maharashtra government, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and the BEST administration.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, members of the BEST Joint Labour Action Committee said several unions had come together to press for solutions to what they described as unresolved issues affecting both serving and retired employees.

Key demands raised by the committee include merging BEST’s “C” budget (of the BMC) with its “A” budget, paying legal dues to retired employees in a lump sum, implementing salary agreements for 2016-2026 along with arrears in line with the 7th Pay Commission, and ending contracting in the transport and electricity departments.