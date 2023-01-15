scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

BEST aims to earn Rs 45 crore per year by replacing 10,000 buses with electric versions by 2026

BEST aims to reduce carbon emission by over 40 lakh tonnes in the next ten years.

BEST, BMC, BEST Buses, BEST budget, e-buses, Mumbai buses, Mumbai, Mumbai news, Indian express, Indian express news, Mumbai latest newsBEST buses at the Malad depot. (Express Photo/File)
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) aims to earn Rs 45 crore from carbon credits per year by replacing 10,000 buses into environment-friendly e-buses by 2026.

BEST has signed a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India which will enable them to charge the E-buses with solar energy which will help them to earn 55 carbon credits per bus every year. With this calculation, they would earn 5.5 lakhs carbon credits when the 10,000 E-buses start ferrying on road. This will help BEST to earn Rs 45 crore per annum.

BEST wants to reduce carbon emission by over 40 lakh tonnes in the next ten years. In 2022, Shiv Sena leader and then minister Aaditya Thackeray while tweeting about the electrical double-decker bus, announced an increase in the BEST fleet to 10,000 electric buses with zero carbon footprint.

BEST has started on a dedicated green energy path. General Manager Lokesh Chandra had told The Indian Express earlier, “As of today, we have 406 electric buses. By next year, we are planning to ensure that we increase the fleet size to 7,000, of which 50 per cent will be electric buses.”

One carbon credit corresponds to one metric tonne of carbon dioxide prevented from entering the atmosphere. They are measurable, verifiable emission reductions from certified climate action projects. These projects reduce, remove or avoid greenhouse gas emissions.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 21:32 IST
