BEST rolls out six ladies’ special buses from CSMT to NCPA

WOMAN COMMUTERS will now be able to travel in ladies’ special buses from CSMT to National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) after Brihanmumbai Electric Transport and Supply (BEST) on Thursday rolled out six buses that will ply during morning and evening rush hours to provide last-mile connectivity.

These six buses will depart at a frequency of seven minutes between 8.05 am and 11.30 am and 4.30 pm and 8 pm. The BEST has, so far, received 17 of total 37 buses, of which six have completed their registration process.

Manoj Varade, deputy public relations officer for BEST, said, “We will be starting new ladies’ special routes as and when we get the buses.” The BEST presently operates 65 ladies’ special buses, which originate from 27 depots.

These buses have been procured for Rs 29 lakh each under the state government’s Tejaswini scheme. The BEST has received a grant of Rs 11.5 crore. These 35-seater mini buses are yellow in colour instead of the conventional red buses of the BEST.

