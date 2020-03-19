BEST, railways see drop in passenger count amid coronavirus outbreak

BEST ferried an average of 32 lakh passengers on weekdays between March 2 and 6, while during the weekend, the count dipped to about 28 lakh passengers on Saturday and 20 lakh on Sunday. (File) BEST ferried an average of 32 lakh passengers on weekdays between March 2 and 6, while during the weekend, the count dipped to about 28 lakh passengers on Saturday and 20 lakh on Sunday. (File)

Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) buses witnessed its lowest passenger turnout on a working day this year. Monday saw 28.05 lakh commuters, and since then, the passenger turnout has dropped by close to two lakh. On Tuesday, about 26.15 lakh commuters took BEST buses. This is a 16 per cent drop as compared to the passengers who travelled on March 2, which was a working Tuesday.

BEST ferried an average of 32 lakh passengers on weekdays between March 2 and 6, while during the weekend, the count dipped to about 28 lakh passengers on Saturday and 20 lakh on Sunday. In the second week, between March 9 and 13, the ridership on weekdays saw an average of 30 lakh but saw a drop of two lakh on the weekend. The passenger turnout was about 26 lakh on Saturday, and on Tuesday – March 10 and Holi – the ridership came down to 12.45 lakh.

According to BEST officials, the drop in passengers is due to people staying home, with offices and educational institutes being shut due to COVID-19. Officials also said there has been no reduction in bus services across its routes, while regular sanitisation work in all buses is being carried out everyday at the depot level. BEST has also vinyl-wrapped two of its buses from different depots to create awareness on precautions to be taken during COVID-19.

There was a drop in passengers on both Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR). Passengers on WR dropped by around eight lakh to 32.26 lakh on Tuesday, as compared to 40.75 lakh who travelled in trains on Monday. Similarly, CR saw a drop of about 10 lakh passengers, with 39 lakh travelling on Tuesday, as against 49 lakh on Monday.

Chief PRO of CR, Shivaji Sutar said, “We urge passengers to travel only in case of emergency. We have been carrying out various awareness drives for the same. The cost of platform tickets has also been increased to work as a deterrent.”

