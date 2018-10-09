BEST projects deficit of over Rs 844 cr for transport wing

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Monday projected an estimated deficit of Rs 844.71 crore for its transport wing, in the budget presented for 2019-20 fiscal in its committee meeting. The undertaking plans to increase its bus fleet to 4,050 from the current 3,337 by March 2020.

According to the estimates, Rs 1661.78 crore has been indicated as income for the transport section while Rs 2506.49 crore will be spent for developing the transport section. The budget stated that the BEST will incur Rs 5355.14 crore as income and spend Rs 6075.68 crore on development plans for its transport and supply wing.

In its last budget for 2018-19, the BEST had shown a deficit of Rs 880 crore, which has come down to Rs 720.5 crore in the 2019-20 budget.

“Among the additional facilities for BEST, the expected time of arrival (ETA) will be displayed at bus depots and bus stops to improve efficiency. The live status of buses/routes will be available to the operator and passengers. A mobile application will be developed for passengers that would enable live monitoring of buses,” said a senior official.

The BEST plans to upgrade the software of each of its departments and also integrate various departments, said officials.

Moreover, the undertaking plans to take 400 buses on wet lease this year and 500 buses next year. Upgrading the existing system of distribution network for the supply department is also on cards. A surplus of Rs 124 crore for the supply department has been shown in the budget.

A senior official said: “By next month, we would have cleared a loan of Rs 1600 crore taken from the BMC. The corporation has also agreed to fund Rs 452.34 crore for repair of buildings’ metres and other capital expenditure of the undertaking.”

BEST faces total losses worth Rs 4,500 crore, which include the additional burden of

Rs 2,500 crore that the undertaking may have to offer as transport division loss revenue (TDLR) to supply customers.

When contacted, Atul Shah, a BEST committee member and a BJP corporator, said: “This is a sad show for the utility. Losses continue to add up and there is no respite from increased deficit for the transport wing of the BEST.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App