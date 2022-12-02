BEST presents Rs 9,041-crore budget for FY 2023-24

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), an undertaking of the BMC, on Wednesday presented its 2023-24 financial year budget of Rs 9,041 crore – up 8.4 per cent from the 2021-22 budget of Rs 8,340 crore. While the 2023-24 budget showed an overall deficit of Rs 2,000 crore, the revised accumulated losses incurred in the current year stood at Rs 6,473 crore. “Losses have been reduced by Rs 360 crore when compared to the previous budget,” said Lokesh Chandra, BEST General Manager.

In the budget, BEST has sought Rs 2,778 crore from BMC. The undertaking, which supplies electricity in south Mumbai and bus services in the metropolitan region, has projected a loss of Rs 250 crore in its transport wing and a profit of over Rs 125 crore in its power division. Meanwhile, to bridge the gap between profit and loss, the BEST will introduce an additional 7,000 buses into its fleet. While 6,000 e-bikes will also be added, 500 buses for women will be introduced.