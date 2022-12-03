BEST to introduce 50 new double decker e-buses from January

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking will launch 50 new double-decker electric buses in a staggered way starting from January 14, 2023. These buses are most likely to start running from Makar Sankranti onwards.

“We were supposed to introduce new double-decker electric buses in September, but it took time due to certification from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI),” Lokesh Chandra, General Manager of BEST. Chandra said that the first lot of 10 such buses will be introduced on January 14.

Meanwhile, the BEST has also decided to launch an e-cab service to improve last-mile connectivity and has floated tenders seeking operators. The e-cabs will carry the BEST logo and accept bookings from bus passengers via the Chalo app. Around 500 cabs are expected to be introduced by June 2023.

Besides, the BEST is all set to begin premium bus services this month. With all these new services and adding more buses into its fleet BEST will come under a profit-making course in the next four to five years,