BEST Foundation Day turns sour as bus runs over 56-year-old BMC worker

Mulund Police have initiated further investigation into the incident. (Source: Representational image from Unsplash)

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport’s (BEST) 79th foundation day celebrations turned sour after a 56-year-old woman was fatally run over by a wet-lease bus near Mulund Check Naka on Friday afternoon.

The accident took place around 2.30 pm when the bus operated by wet-lease operator Mateshwari was plying on route 512 from the Nerul bus station to Mulund Check Naka bus station.

According to the preliminary accident report, the bus had halted at the Mulund Check Naka traffic signal when the woman, Jayshri Bhanaji Parmar, who was also a BMC sanitation worker, was crossing the road.

Just then, as the signal turned green, the driver started the bus and hit the woman. She fell on the road and came under the bus’s right tire.