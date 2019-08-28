BEST employees go on hunger strike, demand fresh wage agreement

BRIHANMUMBAI Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) employees sat on an indefinite hunger strike from Tuesday night at Wadala depot. The employees are demanding a fresh wage agreement on the basis of the seventh pay commission.

On Tuesday evening, talks between BEST administration and union leaders failed following which BEST Sanyukt Kamagar Kruti Samiti, an umbrella body of all major BEST employees’ unions, sat on an indefinite hunger strike. BEST officials, however, said they were positive about resolving the issues within a week.

On Monday, nearly 98 per cent of BEST workers voted in favour of going on strike. But on Tuesday, the BEST administration called union leaders for talks. At around 5 pm on Tuesday, BEST union leader Shashank Rao and a delegation met BEST General Manager Surendra Kumar Bagade. When the issues were not resolved, Sanyukt Kamgar Kriti Samiti decided to go on an indefinite hunger strike.

The samiti in January this year had staged a nine-day-long strike over demands that wet leasing of BEST buses should not harm employees. Other demands included employees get a 10-step hike, employees get a fresh wage agreement pending since 2016 and merger of BEST budget with BMC. After the strike, the BMC, BEST administration and BEST union had signed an MOU in which it was agreed that a fresh wage agreement will be signed.

Sanyukt Kamgar Kriti Samiti general secretary Shashank Rao said, “Shiv Sena is not listening to the demands of employees.” Rao said that in the BMC, the Shiv Sena is in power, in BEST also they are in power and they are also part of the government. In spite of this, no decision has been taken on the demands of BEST employees, he said.

Bagade said, “We have been negotiating with the employees. Some of the demands during the nine-day strike have already been met. Within a week, we should be able to resolve the rest of the issues as well.”

BEST committee chairman Anil Patankar, who belongs to the Shiv Sena, said that they had a meeting with the BMC commissioner and BEST general manager in which they received a positive response.” BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said, “We did have a meeting but the talks are at an initial stage and hence I would not like to comment about the same.”